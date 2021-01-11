Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $446.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $449.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.