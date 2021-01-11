Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

