Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

BWB stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

