Bridge Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $248,106.76 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $248,106.76 and approximately $166.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

