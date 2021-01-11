Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $281,298.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.