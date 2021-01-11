Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

BYD stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $48.54.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

