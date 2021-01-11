Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s financials in 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With majority of the properties reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears. Since the severity and duration of the outbreak’s impact on its business cannot be estimated at present, the company has not only suspended its share repurchase programs but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Nonetheless, initiatives to strengthen current operations and grow through capital investment as well as other strategic measures are likely to aid the company. Also, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of BYD opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $51,540,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,053,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 604.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

