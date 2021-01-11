BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 30.8% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for $289.16 or 0.00852315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $3.05 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.06 or 0.85937433 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

