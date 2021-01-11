BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 1.8% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $6,147.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.