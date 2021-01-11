Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,357,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $98.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

