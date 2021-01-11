BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

About BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

