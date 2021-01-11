Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.