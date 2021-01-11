Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.
In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
