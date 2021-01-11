Blockport Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

