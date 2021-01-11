Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 171.7% Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 171.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $146,063.69 and $96.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

