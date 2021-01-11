Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of BXMT opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 138,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

