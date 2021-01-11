Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

