BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,915.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $7,915.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00458367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

