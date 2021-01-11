BitMart Token Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitMart Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1.52 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitMart Token Token Profile

BMX is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,636,766 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

