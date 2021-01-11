BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Down 11.7% This Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $16,784.75 and $10,596.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006994 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001137 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

