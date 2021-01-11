BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $925,079.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,348.04 or 0.99292221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.