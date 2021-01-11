Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

BDT stock opened at C$8.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$431.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. Bird Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

