BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,186,500.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

BLFS opened at $40.80 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

