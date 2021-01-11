Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Raised to $27.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

BDSX stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

