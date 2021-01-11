Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $118.47 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

