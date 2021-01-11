BidaskClub Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.92.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 124.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Schneider National by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

