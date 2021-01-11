BidaskClub Upgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Buy

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.60 million, a PE ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 379,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

