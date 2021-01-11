BidaskClub Upgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Buy

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
GSKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.60 million, a PE ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84.
In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 379,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
