BidaskClub Upgrades China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) to Buy

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:SNP opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 31.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

