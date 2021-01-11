BidaskClub Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.58.

CM stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

