BidaskClub Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to “Buy”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.
Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $754.35 million, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 59.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
