BidaskClub Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to “Buy”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $754.35 million, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 59.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

