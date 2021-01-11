BidaskClub Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
WHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $274.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
