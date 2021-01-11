BidaskClub Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $274.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

