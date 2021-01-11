BidaskClub Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of KKR opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

