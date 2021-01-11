BidaskClub Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,407,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 427,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,445,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,390,000 after acquiring an additional 327,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.