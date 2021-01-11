BidaskClub Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Hold

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

DRE stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,911,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 538,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 45.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

