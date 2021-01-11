BidaskClub Lowers Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Hold

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Digimarc stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,700.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,325 shares of company stock worth $9,152,153. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digimarc by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

