BidaskClub Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Strong Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $1,713,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 618,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

