BidaskClub Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Strong Sell

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

