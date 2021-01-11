BidaskClub Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

