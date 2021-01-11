BidaskClub Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Buy

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
