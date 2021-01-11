BidaskClub Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Buy

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.