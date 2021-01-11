BidaskClub Downgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

HRTX opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $723,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

