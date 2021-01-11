BidaskClub Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BXMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

