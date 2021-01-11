Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.