Beaxy (BXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $900,176.31

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $900,176.31 and approximately $3,876.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

