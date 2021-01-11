BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.11

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

