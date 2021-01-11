Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$0.85

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.03.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

