BarterTrade (BART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $246,061.00

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BarterTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $246,061.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00109301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00259716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00061525 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,531.62 or 0.85608878 BTC.

BarterTrade Token Profile

BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 tokens. The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

BarterTrade Token Trading

BarterTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.