Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) PT Raised to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE:BME opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a PE ratio of -36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.
Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile
