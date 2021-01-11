Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) PT Raised to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:BME opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a PE ratio of -36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

Get Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) alerts:

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.