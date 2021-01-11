Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 161.21 ($2.11).

LON BARC opened at GBX 152.92 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.08. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

