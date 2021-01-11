Barclays Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

