BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

BankUnited stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

