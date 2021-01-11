Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.